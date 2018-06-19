Habitat for Humanity looking to increase impact in West Tuscaloosa

Since the April 27, 2011 tornado in Tuscaloosa, Habitat for Humanity has played a big role in the rebuilding of Alberta, by building an entire neighborhood along and around Juanita Drive. Now, Habitat hopes to do something similar in West Tuscaloosa.



While Habitat Tuscaloosa's work in Alberta has been very visible in the past seven years, the organization has still been steadily building and repairing houses in West Tuscaloosa. Now, Habitat hopes to secure land to build an entire neighborhood in West Tuscaloosa.



"We really want to build a neighborhood in West End, and be part of the transformative process that I know the City of Tuscaloosa is committed to, and we want to be part of that," Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa Executive Director Ellen Potts said.



"We would love to have property donation in West End especially in a larger way for a neighborhood."



On Friday, Habitat dedicated the new home of Kierra and Dion Scott in West Tuscaloosa. The land for the home was provided through a donation from Verta Barr Meherg.



The Scotts were already living in West Tuscaloosa and are happy to be in their new home in West Tuscaloosa.



"We've seen it from when it was nothing, to something now," Dion Scott said of his new home.



"Just happy, just blessed."



Find more information online at habitattuscaloosa.org.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.



