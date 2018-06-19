James K. Jones: Tomato & Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:



4 cups Seeded Watermelon, cut into cubes

4 cups Fresh Tomatoes...a variety is better-cut into cubes

1 Fresh Yellow Pepper, chopped

1 red onion, cut into small wedges

½ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Bunch fresh Basil, chopped

1/2 Cup Chopped Green Onions

3 teaspoons Agave Nectar

Sea Salt, to taste

Cracked Black Pepper, to taste

Cracked White Pepper, to taste

Directions:



Mix red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, sugar, sea salt & pepper in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved. In a separate bowl, gently combine Watermelon, Tomatoes, Onion, & Basil. Pour the vinegar mixture over the watermelon/tomato mixture, and gently combine, taking care not to squish up the tomatoes & watermelon. Refrigerate for four hours or overnight.