James K. Jones: Tomato & Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:
4 cups Seeded Watermelon, cut into cubes
4 cups Fresh Tomatoes...a variety is better-cut into cubes
1 Fresh Yellow Pepper, chopped
1 red onion, cut into small wedges
½ cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 Bunch fresh Basil, chopped
1/2 Cup Chopped Green Onions
3 teaspoons Agave Nectar
Sea Salt, to taste
Cracked Black Pepper, to taste
Cracked White Pepper, to taste
Directions:
Mix red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, sugar, sea salt & pepper in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved. In a separate bowl, gently combine Watermelon, Tomatoes, Onion, & Basil. Pour the vinegar mixture over the watermelon/tomato mixture, and gently combine, taking care not to squish up the tomatoes & watermelon. Refrigerate for four hours or overnight.
