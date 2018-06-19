Tributes paid to 3 London graffiti artists killed by a train - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tributes paid to 3 London graffiti artists killed by a train

LONDON (AP) - Members of London's street art scene on Tuesday mourned three graffiti artists who died after being hit by a train.

Flowers and cans of spray paint were left outside Loughborough Junction station in south London, near the site of the accident. On social media, friends paid tribute to the trio, who used the tags Kbag, Lover and Trip.

Police say the bodies of three men were found on the rail line Monday morning. They may have been hit during the night, when freight trains use the tracks.

One of the victims was identified by his family as 23-year-old Harrison Scott-Hood, from north London. His parents called him "a beautiful artist" and "the love of our life."

The family of 19-year-old Alberto Fresneda Carrasco said his death had "left a deep hole." The family said the teen, who had U.S. and Spanish nationalities, had been due to start studying graphic design at the London College of Communication in September.

The third victim was named by his family as Jack Gilbert, 23.

