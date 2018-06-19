One blood test might be enough to diagnose diabetes

New research suggests that a single blood test could confirm type 2 diabetes, saving patients time and health care costs.More >>
Exercise is a known stress buster, and different disciplines relax and tone you in a variety of ways. So, you can pick and choose from many types of exercise to go beyond physical fitness to better mental health.More >>
Most U.S. pediatricians say spanking is a bad way to discipline children.More >>
Many aging Americans are both overweight and burdened by arthritis of the knees.More >>
A number of infection control measures need to be taken when giving "kangaroo care" to premature babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, researchers say.More >>
