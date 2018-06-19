Find love with the best LGBT dating apps for iOS and Android

By Steven Winkelman



Content Provided by

While there’s no shortage of dating apps available that cater to just about every audience and interest, few have been created with the LGBTQ community in mind. Traditionally, this community has been ignored altogetheror added as an afterthought — with the generic “Gay” button hidden deep in the settings.

Luckily, times are changing and developers are creating apps just for the LGBTQ community. These apps provide a platform for everything from hookups to long-term relationships. And while some apps continue to cater to specific groups within the LGBTQ community, most are moving toward creating inclusive and supportive platforms for everyone.

Ready to check them out? Here are a few of our favorite LGBTQ dating apps.

Looking for something different? Check out our guide to the best dating apps.

LGBTQutie If you’re looking for something a little more substantial than a hookup, LGBTQutie is a great option. A relative newcomer to the dating app scene, LGBTQutie was created to foster meaningful relationships. From dates to friendships, this app can help you connect with an inclusive community with similar interests. Download now for: AndroidiOS Grindr If you’re tired of dating apps that don’t include the trans and queer communities, Grindr is a perfect solution. As the largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, you won’t be short of choices when looking for a date. The app uses your phone’s location to find other members nearby.It’s a fun app for chatting, trading photos, and meeting up with people. Download now for: Android iOS Tinder Tinder is not just for straight folks. Tinder lets you swipe right on people across the LGBTQ spectrum. Tinder, along with Grindr, has added a number of new features to make it welcoming to trans and queer users. With 1.6 billion swipesevery day, you’re sure to find someone to spend an evening, or a lifetime, with on Tinder. While the app is free, Tinder Gold is a paid option that allows you to see a list of people who’ve swiped right on your profile. Download now for: AndroidiOS Chappy Launched in 2017, Chappy is one of the newer dating apps to come along. Chappy allows guys to chat with other men without all of the stigma attached to gay dating apps. Chappy adds a number of security features, such as requiring users to upload a picture of their face, and alerting you if someone tries to grab a screenshot of your image. Like Tinder, you also have to be matched with someone before you can trade messages. Backed by Whitney Wolfe, the co-founder of Tinder and CEO of Bumble, Chappy is growing a devoted member base. Download now for: AndroidiOS Scissr Another relative newcomer to the LGBTQ dating app scene, Scissr is a gorgeous dating app for women. In addition to providing the standard dating app fare, it also promises to provide a safe space for women to find love, friendships, and build community. While a number of lesbian dating apps have a huge problem with fake profiles, Scissr does an excellent job of weeding these out so you know who you’re actually talking to. Download now for: AndroidiOS Scruff

Scruff allows you to browse through millions of profiles from nearby and around the world. Targeted toward men who have, or like, a little scruff, the app gives you options to search for different types of guys. From gamers to bears, you’re sure to find someone you’re interested in. Scruff is a free app, but if you want access to more advanced search features, user videos, and message histories, you’ll need to pay $15 a month for Scruff Pro. Download now for: Android iOS Growlr

Targeted towards bears and their admirers, Growlr has a network of millions of people worldwide. With Growlr, it’s easy to chat, send photos, or even send a shout-out to your town. Growlr is a free download, but offers a Pro membership from $8 a month. Pro users can enjoy private videos, anonymous searching, and ad-free browsing. The downside? The app is in dire need of a redesign. Download now for: Android iOS



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.