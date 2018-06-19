New Jersey considers honoring chef Bourdain with food trail - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New Jersey considers honoring chef Bourdain with food trail

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. New Jersey might honor celebrity chef ...

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey is considering honoring celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain with a food trail.

The famed cook, writer and host of the CNN series "Parts Unknown" killed himself nearly two weeks ago in a luxury hotel in France. The 61-year-old was born in New York, but grew up in the New Jersey suburb of Leonia.

Democratic New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Moriarty on Monday introduced a resolution that would require the Travel and Tourism Division to establish the "Anthony Bourdain Food Trail." Bourdain visited 10 eateries in the state in a 2015 episode of CNN's "Parts Unknown.

One of the stops was Donkey's Place in Camden, which Bourdain said rivaled nearby Philadelphia for cheesesteaks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

