Alabama Power leaving state business group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's largest electrical utility is quitting a business group that tries to influence policy and politics in Montgomery.

News outlets report that Alabama Power Co. is leaving the Business Council of Alabama in a disagreement over its leadership and other issues.

Tax documents filed by the business group show that most of its money comes from dues and assessments, so losing a large member like Alabama Power could affect its future operations.

The Business Council released a letter in response to Alabama Power's move, saying the utility hasn't been a member since April because of nonpayment of dues.

The letter also says the organization is working on a plan to have a new chief executive in place by Jan. 1. Bill Canary has been CEO of the nonprofit since 2003.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.