Bruce Springsteen performs at benefit at bowling alley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bruce Springsteen performs at benefit at bowling alley

(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Springsteen helped rock a refurbished 1960s bowling alley-turned music ... (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Springsteen helped rock a refurbished 1960s bowling alley-turned music ...

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) - Bruce Springsteen helped rock a refurbished 1960s bowling alley-turned music venue near the Asbury Park boardwalk.

Actor Hugh Jackman was in the house at the Asbury Lanes on Monday night as Springsteen jammed for about 30 minutes with Tangiers Blues Band. The four-song set consisted of Huey Smith's "Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu," ''I Just Wanna Make Love to You," by Muddy Waters, "Down the Road Apiece," by the Rolling Stones, and the Isley Brothers' "Twist and Shout."

Springsteen told the crowd "it's been a joy" watching the rebirth of Asbury.

The venue reopened in May after major renovations.

The concert benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County.

Grammy-winning Portugal. The Man also performed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

    Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:10 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:10:52 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-06-19 14:16:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...
    Smoking by US adults hits another all-time low; about 14 percent smoke cigarettes.More >>
    Smoking by US adults hits another all-time low; about 14 percent smoke cigarettes.More >>

  • Democratic attorneys general urge end to border separations

    Democratic attorneys general urge end to border separations

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 13:20:48 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-06-19 14:16:07 GMT
    Democratic attorneys general are demanding that the Trump administration end a "zero tolerance" policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    Democratic attorneys general are demanding that the Trump administration end a "zero tolerance" policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>

  • Army splits with West Point grad who touted communist revolt

    Army splits with West Point grad who touted communist revolt

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:15:46 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-06-19 14:15:45 GMT
    (Courtesy of Spenser Rapone via AP). In this May 2016 photo provided by Spenser Rapone, Rapone raises his left fist while displaying a sign inside his hat that reads "Communism will win," after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West...(Courtesy of Spenser Rapone via AP). In this May 2016 photo provided by Spenser Rapone, Rapone raises his left fist while displaying a sign inside his hat that reads "Communism will win," after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West...
    A West Point cadet who tweeted pictures of himself at graduation with the message 'communism will win' is out of the Army with an other-than-honorable discharge.More >>
    A West Point cadet who tweeted pictures of himself at graduation with the message 'communism will win' is out of the Army with an other-than-honorable discharge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly