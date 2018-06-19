Prince Harry, Meghan to make first official trip to Ireland

(Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Storyhouse Chester, in Chester, England, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

(Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP). Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is greeted by crowds of people during a visit with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to Chester, north west England, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will make their first official trip abroad to Ireland next month.

Kensington Palace said Tuesday that the royal couple will travel to Dublin for two days starting on July 10.

The palace said Harry and his wife, now formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and meeting people shaping its future.

The couple married in May, and has carried out several royal engagements since then.

They plan to join Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Ascot horse races Tuesday afternoon to present a trophy.

The royal couple has also announced plans to make an official trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.