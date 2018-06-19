Prince Harry, Meghan join queen at Royal Ascot - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Prince Harry, Meghan join queen at Royal Ascot

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.
(Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP). Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is greeted by crowds of people during a visit with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to Chester, north west England, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP). Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is greeted by crowds of people during a visit with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to Chester, north west England, Thursday, June 14, 2018.
(Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Storyhouse Chester, in Chester, England, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Storyhouse Chester, in Chester, England, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The former Meghan Markle visited Britain's Royal Ascot for the first time Tuesday, receiving a rapturous welcome as she and Prince Harry joined Queen Elizabeth II for the opening day's carriage procession.

Thousands of race-goers cheered from the stands as the royal family arrived in several horse-drawn carriages and travelled to the royal box. Harry wore a top hat and tails for the occasion, renowned for its strict dress code, while Meghan chose a white shirt dress and a matching black and white hat.

The couple will present a trophy for one of the races.

Earlier Tuesday, officials said Harry and Meghan will make their first official trip abroad to Ireland next month. Kensington Palace said that the royal couple will travel to Dublin for two days starting on July 10.

The palace said Harry and his wife, now formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and meeting people shaping its future.

The couple married in May, and has carried out several royal engagements since then.

The royal couple has also announced plans to make an official trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October.

