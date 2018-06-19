Mickey: A drier day

We are seeing cloud cover this morning into west Alabama, with some scattered light rainfall into Mississippi.

Temperatures are in the 70s for most of us with mostly clear skies east of I-65.

The rain chances backs off a bit today and temperatures increase. Spotty development is most likely north of I-20 again.

Those chances start to climb back upwards on Wednesday, especially west and northwest and will be in the 50% range as summer officially begins on Thursday.

Scattered storms will remain possible each afternoon through Saturday. As of now, Sunday looks the driest.

Temperatures will top off in the 90s most days and drop into the 70s most nights.

The tropics remain mostly quiet. We are watching a disturbance near Texas that will bring heavy rainfall to the state as well as Louisiana but shouldn’t strengthen into a tropical system.

