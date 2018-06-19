Ex-3 Doors Down bassist held in 2013 Tennessee DUI death - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ex-3 Doors Down bassist held in 2013 Tennessee DUI death

(Eric S. Swist/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2009 file photo, 3 Doors Down bass guitarist Todd Harrell performs during the band's tour stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas. Harrell, the original... (Eric S. Swist/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2009 file photo, 3 Doors Down bass guitarist Todd Harrell performs during the band's tour stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas. Harrell, the original...

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - The original bassist for the rock band 3 Doors Down is accused of violating probation from a deadly crash in Tennessee because of his arrest in Mississippi on weapons and drug charges.

A judge in Jackson County, Mississippi, set bond Monday for Todd Harrell at $22,500 on three counts of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

But he was on probation from the wreck in 2013, so authorities in Tennessee had a probation hold on him, the Sun Herald reported .

The band, which has had hits including "Kryptonite," ''When I'm Gone" and "I'm Here Without You," suspended Harrell after a second-offense DUI in 2012.

He pleaded guilty in 2015 to vehicular homicide of 47-year-old Paul Shoulders Jr., whose pickup truck he clipped while driving 101 mph down Interstate 40 after taking oxycodone and the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam. He also pleaded guilty to other charges including illegal drug possession and bringing contraband into a penal institution.

He was ordered to spend two years in prison on the drug charges, with suspended concurrent 5-year sentences for vehicular homicide and contraband, both felonies, the Nashville Tennessean reported in 2015. Under terms of his six-year probation, any violation would keep him behind bars for at least 18 months before being considered for release.

Now 46, Harrell was arrested Friday after an alarm call to his home. His wife told Jackson County deputies that an argument had turned into a fight.

Deputies saw guns and drugs, got a search warrant and confiscated some marijuana and a 9 mm rifle, a .357 Magnum and a Cobra two-barreled handgun.

