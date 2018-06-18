Garden store theft caught on camera

The owner of Charlie Thigpen's Garden Gallery caught this woman stealing from their business on camera (Source: WBRC)

A Father's Day theft at Pepper Place has business owners upset. The owner of Charlie Thigpen's Garden gallery said someone stole from her business early Sunday.

“So she parked over here, walked this way, and casually walks around. I think she probably knew what she was after," said Cindy Thigpen.

In about 30 minutes, hundreds of dollars worth of plants at Charlie Thigpen’s Garden Gallery were gone.

"It doesn’t take long to add up. You have a beautiful succulent planter, which I believe she took two," she said.

But that’s not all Cindy Thigpen said she stole. After watching surveillance video from Sunday morning around 8:15, she saw the woman make a pile of merchandise, then load them into her vehicle.

She said the burglary hits hard, especially being the owner of a small business.

"It’s not an easy life. I mean this is our heart and our soul and our finances," said Thigpen. "And just to have someone come and take our profit, our plants, our pottery, it was not right."

Cindy posted pictures of the woman on Facebook, hoping someone would recognize her.

"She probably felt like, oh it’s no sweat off their back, but I just want people to know, well it is. It adds up," said Thigpen.

If you recognize the woman, call Charlie Thigpen's Garden Gallery.

