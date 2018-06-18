Hoover City Council announces changes to mayor's tax proposal

Hoover's City Council came up with new ways to try and fill that multi-million dollar budget hole.

Instead of a one percent sales tax increase, the council wants to cut that in half and raise other taxes.

The current 3 percent lodging tax would double to 6 percent.

Also, the residential lease and rental tax would go from one to two percent.

If you would like to comment on the proposed changes, you can do so at the July 2 council meeting.

The proposal will go up for a vote on July 10.

