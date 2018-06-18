New UA research shows positive effects of tablets for some kids

A Father's Day theft at Pepper Place has business owners upset. The owner of Charlie Thigpen's Garden gallery said someone stole from her business early Sunday.More >>
"We just want the crime to stop," said Central Park Neighborhood President Susan Palmer as she stood outside the Marathon Gas Station on Bessemer Road where 30-year-old Denorris Barnes, was gunned down while changing his tire. "We want the violence to stop."More >>
Hoover's City Council came up with new ways to try and fill that multi-million dollar budget hole. Instead of a one percent sales tax increase, the council wants to cut that in half and raise other taxes.More >>
The University of Alabama and Children's Hospital of Alabama team up to study new medical research linking tablet usage to specific kinds of kids.More >>
Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower 70s with the possibility of some patchy fog between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.More >>
