New UA research shows positive effects of tablets for some kids

The University of Alabama and Children's Hospital of Alabama team up to study new medical research linking tablet usage to specific kinds of kids.

Some kids love to play games and even watch videos on their tablet. We always hear about the negative effects of tablets being too distracting for kids, but what about the positive side of that, a UA researcher explained.

“Tablets have become a really good tool because kids like them,” said Dr. Sherwood Burns-Nader UA assistant professor.

University of Alabama Human development and family studies professor Dr. Sherwood Burns-Nader got a first-hand look at how tablets cater to burn child patients awake for Hydrotherapy "the cleaning of the burns."

“Children that are undergoing this painful procedure focus their attention on something other than the pain and we were interested in tablets,” said Burns-Nader.

Researchers observed children ages 4 to 12 during the procedure and after, to see how they respond to tablets.

“Tablet distraction is really effective in minimizing pain and anxiety,” said Burns-Nader.

While there have been reported negative effects of kids using tablets too much, Burns- Nader said this is a circumstance that is proven to be beneficial for a child, encouraging parents to be hands-on during the process.

“Parents can utilize we definitely we want to be mindful of screen time, but this is one of those time screen time can be helpful, doing it with them and helping them focus their attention we might help medical procedures be more pleasant for children,” said Burns-Nader.

And UA researchers said using the tablet isn't limited to just child burn patients, other kids undergoing medical, procedures where they must be awake can benefit it from it too.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.