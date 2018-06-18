J-P: Hot and muggy this week

Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower 70s with the possibility of some patchy fog between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

We'll see a mostly clear sky during the morning Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s again Tuesday. I think most of us will avoid seeing any widespread rain during the afternoon. Rain chances will be around 20-percent. The muggy weather will remain with deep moisture in place and dew points in the 70s.

If you are going to the Southern League All-Star Game at Regions Field, we can expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the lower 80s.

The major change comes Thursday with a much better coverage of afternoon showers and storms. Expect rain chances the highest between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. with periods of heavy rainfall expected. While no severe weather is expected, it is possible we could see a few strong storms with gusty winds. Thursday is also the official start of Summer.

Friday should be slightly drier with rain chances around 40-percent during the afternoon. If you have weekend plans, I think we'll see a better coverage of rain Saturday afternoon than on Sunday. Temperatures through the weekend will reach the lower 90s.

