Identity of woman who shot, killed daughter Monday evening released

Officials with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating after they say a woman shot and killed her daughter Monday evening.

Police say 57-year-old Angela Cooper was arrested Tuesday afternoon on reckless murder charges.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a residence on 16th Place Southwest.

When they arrived, they found the victim - 35-year-old Tiffany Cooper - suffering from a gunshot wound. Tiffany was later pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told officers received information that Tiffany was involved in a domestic argument with her mother just before she was shot.

Angela is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Authorities continue to investigate.

