Birmingham mayor gives insight into new police chief's first orders of business

One week from Monday, Birmingham's new police chief Patrick Smith will start his post.

On Monday, Mayor Randall Woodfin gave reporters a little bit of insight about the chief's first order of business once he starts.

Smith is an Alabama native who grew up in Tuscaloosa.

But he's spent the last almost thirty years with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Once he starts here, he'll be tasked with getting to know the officers in Birmingham, learn how the city works and get acquainted with community members.

Woodfin says one of the first things he wants the chief to from an internal perspective is get oriented with the entire police force.

Externally, the mayor says it's important he have conversations with those who are community partners.

"Collectively we have got to better protect the city, residents, our small business owners, people's properties, people's lives. We all have to step up. I think having a new police chief here sends the signal to the community that we take community policing very seriously,” Woodfin says.

Smith's first day on the job is next Monday, June 25th.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.