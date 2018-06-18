Birmingham woman says coyotes a problem in her neighborhood

A Birmingham woman says she is afraid to go outside her home because of coyotes.

"They come out every night. Every night,” said Brenda Underwood.

Underwood said she has been dealing with the problem for about a month now. Her backyard on Paragon Parkway in Roebuck is filled with the animals at night.

The Birmingham resident said she's called animal control but, so far all she's gotten is advice like not leaving trash out and making sure there aren't any pets outside.

"Which I told them we didn't have any of that,” she said. "I'm looking like this is truly an epidemic. It's too many for one or two people to come up here and try and handle."

We called animal control, but we’re told it does not handle anything to do with wildlife.

The state says it usually doesn't remove nuisance wildlife from private property unless public safety is at risk.

