Zero tolerance immigration policy impacts in AL

Officials with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating after they say a woman shot and killed her daughter this evening.More >>
Officials with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating after they say a woman shot and killed her daughter this evening.More >>
A Birmingham Police Department lieutenant and the former face of the department is now in jail, accused of raping a teen relative.More >>
A Birmingham Police Department lieutenant and the former face of the department is now in jail, accused of raping a teen relative.More >>
Representatives with the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama call the new zero tolerance immigration policy a “human rights violation.” They also say they are seeing some impact at the local level.More >>
Representatives with the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama call the new zero tolerance immigration policy a “human rights violation.” They also say they are seeing some impact at the local level.More >>
One person is already in jail and others could soon follow in the investigation into a Sunday morning homicide in Tuscaloosa.More >>
One person is already in jail and others could soon follow in the investigation into a Sunday morning homicide in Tuscaloosa.More >>
China has hit back against President Donald Trump's tariffs placing $34 billion worth of them on U.S. products, including soybeans.More >>
China has hit back against President Donald Trump's tariffs placing $34 billion worth of them on U.S. products, including soybeans.More >>