Southern League All-Stars visit Children's Harbor

The Southern League All-Star baseball players put away their equipment for a couple of hours Monday and pickets up tools, crayons, and markers for the kids at Children’s Harbor.

“I get to play baseball for a living. Just seeing the kids puts a spark into my step,” said Birmingham Barons All-Star pitcher Dane Dunning. “Just awesome to be able to give back like this.”

The all-stars are in town for the next couple days for the Southern League All-Star game which will be played Tuesday night at Regions Field.

