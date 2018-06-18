Man facing murder charges in Sunday morning Tuscaloosa homicide

One person is already in jail and others could soon follow in the investigation into a Sunday morning homicide in Tuscaloosa.

According to Tuscaloosa's Violent Crimes Task Force, the victim - 28-year-old Terrell Snyder - called 911 for help after he was shot.

The shooting happened around 3:30 Sunday morning next to a mobile home park near Kaulton Road and Beech Street.

Snyder was shot after leaving a party with a woman he'd been arguing with earlier in the evening. We're told Snyder and the woman were in a relationship.

Investigators said the pair stopped in a field and continued arguing when Shaquile Crawford arrived and later shot Snyder.

Doctors pronounced him dead at DCH Regional Medical Center soon after.

Crawford is being held in jail on murder charges, but there could be more arrests in the case.

"Re-evaluate some of the statements and some of the evidence and either present it to a grand jury or go ahead with arrest warrants," Captain Kip Hart said.

Hart added some of the statements from people questioned about the crime could include charges of hindering prosecution.

