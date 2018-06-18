Federal grant could help combat homelessness in Tuscaloosa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Federal grant could help combat homelessness in Tuscaloosa

Salvation Army, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Source: WBRC video) Salvation Army, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

The city of Tuscaloosa will apply for a $225,000 federal grant at the request of Turning Point and the Salvation Army.

It's called an Emergency Solutions Grant and it comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant money will help people who are close to being homeless or could become homeless because of domestic violence keep a roof over their heads.

It could also be used for rapid re-housing where people are living in cars and pay for emergency shelter costs.

"This money is vital to homeless prevention, what we say assisting with permanent housing stability,“ Phyllis Lewis, Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army.

The Tuscaloosa City Council will vote on applying for the grant during Tuesday's city council meeting.

The Salvation Army and Turning Point would also have to provide $225,000 of matching funds.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Man facing murder charges in Sunday morning Tuscaloosa homicide

    Man facing murder charges in Sunday morning Tuscaloosa homicide

    Monday, June 18 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:52:04 GMT
    Shaquile Crawford. (Source: Tuscaloosa Jail)Shaquile Crawford. (Source: Tuscaloosa Jail)

    One person is already in jail and others could soon follow in the investigation into a Sunday morning homicide in Tuscaloosa.

    More >>

    One person is already in jail and others could soon follow in the investigation into a Sunday morning homicide in Tuscaloosa.

    More >>

  • Soybean farmer not worried about tariffs, yet

    Soybean farmer not worried about tariffs, yet

    Monday, June 18 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:40:11 GMT
    DeLoach Farms produces soybeans. (Source: WBRC video)DeLoach Farms produces soybeans. (Source: WBRC video)

    China has hit back against President Donald Trump's tariffs placing $34 billion worth of them on U.S. products, including soybeans.

    More >>

    China has hit back against President Donald Trump's tariffs placing $34 billion worth of them on U.S. products, including soybeans.

    More >>

  • Mountain Brook schools facing Title IX lawsuit

    Mountain Brook schools facing Title IX lawsuit

    Monday, June 18 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:39:20 GMT
    Mountain Brook Spartans. (Source: WBRC video)Mountain Brook Spartans. (Source: WBRC video)

    The parents of a girl who is a junior at Mountain Brook High School have filed a federal lawsuit contending discrimination against the city school system.

    More >>

    The parents of a girl who is a junior at Mountain Brook High School have filed a federal lawsuit contending discrimination against the city school system.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly