Federal grant could help combat homelessness in Tuscaloosa

The city of Tuscaloosa will apply for a $225,000 federal grant at the request of Turning Point and the Salvation Army.

It's called an Emergency Solutions Grant and it comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant money will help people who are close to being homeless or could become homeless because of domestic violence keep a roof over their heads.

It could also be used for rapid re-housing where people are living in cars and pay for emergency shelter costs.

"This money is vital to homeless prevention, what we say assisting with permanent housing stability,“ Phyllis Lewis, Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army.

The Tuscaloosa City Council will vote on applying for the grant during Tuesday's city council meeting.

The Salvation Army and Turning Point would also have to provide $225,000 of matching funds.

