Longleaf Studios acting, technology camps - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Longleaf Studios acting, technology camps

Source: longleafstudios.com Source: longleafstudios.com
(WBRC) -

Longleaf Studios Acting Camp will be held June 18-22. The cost is $250.

Technology Camp will be held June 25-29. The cost is $400 (includes lodging on campus).

It is $500 to attend both camps.

For more information or to register for camps, call 256-365-1650 or visit longleafstudioscamps.com.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly