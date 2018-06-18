Brothers arrested, charged with murder of Jacksonville woman - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Brothers arrested, charged with murder of Jacksonville woman

Brothers Tim and Tony Putman have been charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Kelsey Abigail Williams several weeks ago in Glencoe.

The two men were arrested by Glencoe Police, with assistance from investigators at the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

"My investigative division has worked tirelessly from the report of this crime to bring resolution for the family," said Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

Both are being held on $500,000 bond. Tony Putman also has a $25,000 bond for two non-related drug charges.

Authorities say Williams - who is from Jacksonville - died of blunt force trauma. Her body was discovered early Saturday morning, June 2, off Highway 431 near the Calhoun/Etowah county line.

Her body was burned beyond recognition. Dental records were used to identify her.

Police found Williams' Chrysler Voyage van on June 9 in Wellington. It was burned, but Glencoe authorities said some of Williams' remains were found in the van.

