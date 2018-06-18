Alabama Power, Regions Bank, BCBS leaving the Business Council of Alabama

One of the founding members of the Business Council of Alabama (and arguably its most powerful member) is leaving the influential lobbying group.

Alabama Power confirmed Monday it’s leaving the group immediately over concerns laid out in a letter from Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite to the BCA’s CEO Billy Canary and BCA Chairman Perry Hand that was first reported by the Alabama Political Reporter.

Alabama Power’s spokesperson says the group has concerns with the BCA’s leadership and specifically its alienating of top political leaders in the state.

The spokesperson went on to raise the possibility Alabama Power could start its own business lobbying group, saying he wouldn’t speculate on that possibility or the possibility of any future relationship with the BCA.

Then on Tuesday, an official from Regions Bank confirmed they'll also be leaving the BCA.

The following statement is from Regions Bank spokesperson Evelyn Mitchell:

After careful and thoughtful review, Regions Bank has evaluated its investment in the Business Council of Alabama and is withdrawing from the BCA effective immediately. We remain committed to supporting public policy and economic development initiatives that benefit Alabama and will direct our resources toward other efforts to strengthen the business climate and support economic growth in the state.

On Wednesday, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama (BCBS) announced they are leaving the BCA as well.

Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Relations, Koko Mackin, released the following statement from BCBS:

Blue Cross has consistently participated at a high level of support of the BCA and its activities. At this time, the correct path for our company and our customers is to withdraw from the BCA while the organization considers its future path.

Below is BCA's response letter to Alabama Power:

