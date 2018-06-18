Alabama Power leaving the Business Council of Alabama

One of the founding members of the Business Council of Alabama (and arguably its most powerful member) is leaving the influential lobbying group.

Alabama Power confirmed Monday it’s leaving the group immediately over concerns laid out in a letter from Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite to the BCA’s CEO Billy Canary and BCA Chairman Perry Hand that was first reported by the Alabama Political Reporter.

Alabama Power’s spokesperson says the group has concerns with the BCA’s leadership and specifically its alienating of top political leaders in the state.

The spokesperson went on to raise the possibility Alabama Power could start its own business lobbying group, saying he wouldn’t speculate on that possibility or the possibility of any future relationship with the BCA.

Below is BCA's response letter to Alabama Power:

