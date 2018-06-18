Prosecutor: No charges in fatal shooting of unarmed man - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Prosecutor: No charges in fatal shooting of unarmed man

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia prosecutor says no charges will be filed against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man after he ignored their commands and spun quickly toward them during a nighttime encounter.

Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman said at a news conference Monday that the officers followed the law in their encounter April 8 with 25-year-old Juan (Ju-AHN) Jones. He says the officers tried to resolve the incident as peacefully as they could.

The shooting took place in a wooded area after officers responded to a reported domestic assault.

Newman played surveillance and home security video that he said showed Jones assaulting a woman at a gas station, then driving to her home and trying to kick in her door.

Police previously released body camera footage of the shooting itself.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Death, washed-out roads amid flooding in Upper Midwest

    Death, washed-out roads amid flooding in Upper Midwest

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-06-18 20:00:18 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:54:23 GMT
    (Carlton County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This photo provided by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office shows damage to Highway 23, southwest of Duluth, Minn., Sunday, June 17, 2018. Lines of thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wi...(Carlton County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This photo provided by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office shows damage to Highway 23, southwest of Duluth, Minn., Sunday, June 17, 2018. Lines of thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wi...
    Widespread flooding in parts of northern Wisconsin blamed for at least one death.More >>
    Widespread flooding in parts of northern Wisconsin blamed for at least one death.More >>

  • Jury to decide fate of elderly Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank'

    Jury to decide fate of elderly Mafia boss 'Cadillac Frank'

    Sunday, June 17 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 02:40:02 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:54:21 GMT
    (FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...
    Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.More >>
    Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.More >>

  • Lawyers, family seek release of detained pizza deliveryman

    Lawyers, family seek release of detained pizza deliveryman

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-06-18 20:10:36 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:54:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). Sandra Chica, center, wife of Pablo Villavicencio, stands speaks at a news conference outside federal immigration offices, Monday, June 18, 2018, in New York. Villavicencio was arrested June 1 while delivering pizza to Fort Ha...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). Sandra Chica, center, wife of Pablo Villavicencio, stands speaks at a news conference outside federal immigration offices, Monday, June 18, 2018, in New York. Villavicencio was arrested June 1 while delivering pizza to Fort Ha...
    Lawyers, family ask for release of detained Ecuadorean pizza delivery worker.More >>
    Lawyers, family ask for release of detained Ecuadorean pizza delivery worker.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly