Ivey says import tariffs could hurt Alabama industry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's Republican governor is separating herself from President Donald Trump on the issue of trade, saying import tariffs like those supported by the administration would hurt the state.

Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement Monday saying import tariffs could cause retaliatory tariffs that would drive up the cost of items made in Alabama and sold abroad.

The administration already has imposed duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, plus steel and aluminum from China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

Ivey says growth in Alabama's auto industry could be harmed if tariffs are imposed on U.S. goods around the world. Almost 60,000 people work in automotive-related jobs in the state.

Both of Alabama's U.S. senators, Republican Richard Shelby and Democrat Doug Jones, have previously said they oppose the tariffs.

