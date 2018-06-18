Jill: Widely scattered showers, mainly north of I-20

Widely scattered showers have developed but they are struggling to form into storms. Most of the activity has been located in Winston, Cullman, Blount, St. Clair and Etowah counties. Spottier development has formed outside of those counties.

A First Alert for brief heavy rainfall, but strong storms are not expected. The showers are slowly moving southeast with time and could create ponding on a local level.

Tonight, anything that does form quickly fades after 8 p.m. Areas of fog form by morning! Temperatures fall back into the 70s.

The rain chance backs off a bit on Tuesday and temperatures increase. Spotty development is most likely north of I-20 again.

Rain chances start to climb back upwards on Wednesday, especially west and northwest and will be in the 50% range as summer officially begins on Thursday.

Scattered storms will remain possible each afternoon through Saturday. As of now, Sunday looks the driest.

Temperatures will top off in the 90s most days and drop into the 70s most nights.

The tropics remain mostly quiet. We are watching a disturbance near Texas that will bring heavy rainfall to the state as well as Louisiana but shouldn’t strengthen into a tropical system.

