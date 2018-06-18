Emilia Clarke says goodbye to Game of Thrones

After Netflix lured Shonda Rhimes from ABC and Ryan Murphy from FX with blockbuster deals, Oprah Winfrey is following them into the streaming space

By Lindsay MacDonald,

The Mother of Dragons is officially clocking out!

We've all known Game of Thrones was coming to and end after Season 8 for a while now, but it's just starting to hit us that this is the end now that actors have started wrapping their final scenes. Emilia Clarke bid Game of Thrones and Daenerys Targaryen goodbye this weekend with a touching Instagram post.

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Clarke wrote. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."

She didn't give anything away with a behind the scenes or in-costume photo -- she's way too sly for that at this point -- choosing instead to post a casual photo of herself laying in a bed of flowers.

Clarke is the fist major ensemble member to wrap filming on Season 8 (and doesn't that just make you super anxious about Daenerys fate), but her post will likely be the first of many to come in the next few months as other cast members finish filming.

Game of Thrones is set to return in 2019.

