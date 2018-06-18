Reduce weight, reduce the arthritic knee pain

Many aging Americans are both overweight and burdened by arthritis of the knees.More >>
Many aging Americans are both overweight and burdened by arthritis of the knees.More >>
A number of infection control measures need to be taken when giving "kangaroo care" to premature babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, researchers say.More >>
A number of infection control measures need to be taken when giving "kangaroo care" to premature babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, researchers say.More >>
More than a half million people are treated for swimming-related accidents in the United States in a given year.More >>
More than a half million people are treated for swimming-related accidents in the United States in a given year.More >>
If you could protect yourself from cancer, you'd do it, right?More >>
If you could protect yourself from cancer, you'd do it, right?More >>
Good sleep is hard to come by for the 25 percent of Americans who experience a period of severe insomnia each year, new research suggests.More >>
Good sleep is hard to come by for the 25 percent of Americans who experience a period of severe insomnia each year, new research suggests.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.