The best universal remotes

By Kris Wouk



Content Provided by

The universal remote control might be the most necessary technological development home entertainment has seen in the last three decades, controlling your 4K TV, your A/V receiver, and even your streaming boxes in many cases. Still, even with all that time, the technology remains imperfect.

Fortunately, companies like Logitech (which, frankly, dominates this list) and others have been hard at work to make a better all-in-wonder remote, and today we’ve got better options than ever before. The list of truly great universal remotes is short, but valuable. If you’ve been needing to consolidate a coffee-table’s worth of silver and black wands, the following are the very best options on the market today.

The Best

Logitech Harmony 650 ($35) Your days of tech support calls with Grandpa are about to be over. The Harmony 650 isn’t the most advanced remote on our list, but its rich set of features, ease of use, and low price make it an easy choice for our top pick. This remote initially sold for $80, but can now be found for less than $35. You’ll need an internet-connected PC to get the Harmony 650 up and running, but once you do, intuitive buttons like “Watch TV” will execute multiple commands, powering up your television and cable/satellite box and switching the TV to the correct input in one fell swoop. Available at: Walmart Best Buy

The Rest

Logitech Harmony Companion ($135) The Harmony Companion is built for the 21st century. It lets you control up to eight devices at once, from Philips hue lights to smart TVs to A/V compotents enclosed within cabinets, with either the included remote or the companion app for Android and Apple devices. It even features integration with Amazon’s Alexa. The physical clicker also sports a variety of activity-based buttons for everyday tasks, with robust customization and a marathon battery to match. Available at: Amazon Best Buy Logitech Harmony Elite ($250) The most powerful remote on this list, it should come as no surprise that the Logitech Harmony Elite is also the most expensive. No, you probably don’t need this much remote, but if you want the ultimate all-in-one experience, this is where it’s at. Picking up where the Harmony Companion leaves off, the Elite adds a built-in,full-color touchscreen so you won’t need to turn to your phone for precise control nearly as often. The full package includes the Elite remote, the Harmony Hub, two IR mini-blasters to control components out of line-of-sight, and a charging station to keep the remote ready to go at all times. Available at: Amazon Best Buy Logitech Harmony 350 ($37) The Harmony 350 is technically the 650’s low-cost brethren, and though its price has gone up a bit recently, it’s still quite affordable. If you prefer simplicity, you might like this more than the 650, as it’s perfect for a basic bedroom or kitchen setup. It touts many of the same hallmarks as the 650, including the ability to control up to eight different devices, five programmable favorites, and an online setup process. It also offers a single button for turning on your TV, cable or satellite box, or more than 225,000 other electronic devices. Available at: Amazon Best Buy Sony RMVLZ620 ($25) The Sony RMVLZ620 thrives in the bare essentials (and has done so for years). The remote provides a straightforward way to pair up to eight devices using a host of pre-programmed codeswhile sporting a traditional design equipped with a basic D-pad and backlit, rubberized buttons. It even provides 12, one-touch macro buttons and a learning function for relaying command information from discontinued remotes. Available at: Amazon



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.