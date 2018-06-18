Apply for disaster assistance loans for damage from April 3 storms

Monday is the deadline to apply for disaster assistance for damage from the April 3 storms.

The deadline for businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters to apply for disaster loans to repair or replace uninsured or under-insured property damaged in the April 3 storm is nearing, the Small Business Administration said.

Residents have until June 18 to apply for the low-interest loans available in Morgan County and adjacent counties of Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Marshall.

The disaster assistance comes after straight-line winds of up to 75 mph damaged homes and businesses throughout Decatur in April.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.