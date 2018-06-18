Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children's book prize - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Geraldine McCaughrean wins Carnegie children's book prize

LONDON (AP) - British writer Geraldine McCaughrean has won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for children's literature for "Where the World Ends."

McCaughrean was named the winner Monday for her novel about two Scottish boys marooned at sea. She also won the prize, chosen by children's librarians, in 1988.

In her acceptance speech, McCaughrean criticized publishers for vetoing complex language in children's books, saying "we master words by meeting them, not by avoiding them."

The Kate Greenaway Medal for illustration went to Canada's Sydney Smith for illustrating "Town is by the Sea," a tale of childhood in a Nova Scotia coal-mining community.

The Carnegie is Britain's oldest children's book prize, named for Scottish-born U.S. philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. It and the Greenaway award are open to works published in the U.K. in the previous year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:29:36 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:20:35 GMT
    (Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.(Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>

  • Prosecutor: Mobster afraid nightclub owner would rat him out

    Prosecutor: Mobster afraid nightclub owner would rat him out

    Sunday, June 17 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 02:40:02 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:15:00 GMT
    (FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...
    Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.More >>
    Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.More >>

  • Experts say auto tariffs would raise prices, cost jobs

    Experts say auto tariffs would raise prices, cost jobs

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:10:27 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:14:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...
    Experts say Trump's threatened auto tariffs would raise prices, cut sales and would bring industry layoffs.More >>
    Experts say Trump's threatened auto tariffs would raise prices, cut sales and would bring industry layoffs.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly