Jill: Showers are starting to form

Temperatures are heating up fast and are already in the 90s across west Alabama! Heat activated showers are forming in Cullman and Blount counties and the coverage of rain this afternoon climbs to 30 percent, mainly north of I-20. Strong storms can’t be ruled out, which could produce strong wind gusts, small hail, heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning.



Monday night, anything that does form quickly fades after 8 p.m. Areas of fog form by morning! Temperatures fall back into the 70s.



The rain chance backs off a bit on Tuesday and temperatures increase.



Rain chances start to climb back upwards on Wednesday and will be in the 50 percent range as summer officially begins on Thursday. Scattered storms will remain possible each afternoon through the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the 90s most days and d rop into the 70s most nights.



The tropics remain mostly quiet. We are watching a disturbance near Texas that will bring heavy rainfall to the state as well as Louisiana, but shouldn’t strengthen into a tropical system.

