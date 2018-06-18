Michigan man sentenced in gas station clerk's slaying - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Michigan man sentenced in gas station clerk's slaying

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) - A 48-year-old man already serving life in prison for killing a jogger has been sentenced to another mandatory life term for the kidnapping and slaying of a 25-year-old western Michigan gas station clerk.

Jeffrey Willis shed tears and told a Muskegon County courtroom Monday that he is innocent and didn't get a fair trial.

After Willis finished speaking, Prosecutor D.J. Hilson called him "probably one of the most dangerous men" he ever hoped to encounter.

Jessica Heeringa went missing in 2013 from a gas station in Norton Shores, northwest of Grand Rapids. Her body hasn't been found.

Willis was convicted last year for fatally shooting Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. He is also expected to stand trial in the 2016 attempted kidnapping of a teenager.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

