1 lane of I-65 SB closed as police respond to overdose

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

One lane is closed on I-65 Southbound as police respond to an overdose on the side of the interstate. 

The far right lane is closed at the Greensprings Avenue exit. 

The Jefferson County Coroner is also on the scene. 

This story is developing. 

