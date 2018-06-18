Kate Spade's funeral to be held in birthplace of Kansas City - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kate Spade's funeral to be held in birthplace of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A funeral will be held for fashion designer Kate Spade this week in Kansas City, where she was born.

The Kansas City Star reports that services for Spade are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church. Her father, Frank Brosnahan, says it's the same church where Spade's grandparents wed.

Spade was found dead by suicide on June 5 in her New York City home. She was 55 and had a teenage daughter and husband.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with husband Andy Spade in 1993.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or a Kansas City animal shelter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:29:36 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:20:35 GMT
    (Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.(Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>

  • Prosecutor: Mobster afraid nightclub owner would rat him out

    Prosecutor: Mobster afraid nightclub owner would rat him out

    Sunday, June 17 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 02:40:02 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:15:00 GMT
    (FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...
    Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.More >>
    Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.More >>

  • Experts say auto tariffs would raise prices, cost jobs

    Experts say auto tariffs would raise prices, cost jobs

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:10:27 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:14:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...
    Experts say Trump's threatened auto tariffs would raise prices, cut sales and would bring industry layoffs.More >>
    Experts say Trump's threatened auto tariffs would raise prices, cut sales and would bring industry layoffs.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly