Peek at the future: Electric plane cruises skies over Norway - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Peek at the future: Electric plane cruises skies over Norway

(Gorm Kallestad/NTB scanpix via AP). A view of the first flight by an electric aircraft, at Olso Airport, in Gardermoen, Norway, Monday, June 18, 2018. Norway's transportation minister and the head of the Scandinavian country's airport operator took o...

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Norway's transportation minister and the head of the Scandinavian country's airport operator took off Monday for a short flight ... aboard a Slovenian-made two-seater electric airplane.

Dag Falk-Petersen, head of Avinor, sat at the commands of the white Pipistrel Alpha Electro G2 while Ketil Solvik-Olsen sat in the passenger seat. They took off from a remote corner of Oslo Airport for a brief journey in the gray skies.

Norway aims to be 100 percent electric by 2040 for all short-haul flights. Avinor, which is responsible for the country's 44 airports, has bought the electric aircraft used Monday.

The operator plans to launch a tender offer to test a commercial route flown with a small electric plane with 19 seats, starting in 2025.

