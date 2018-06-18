World Cup Day 3: 'Please God, Give the Goal!' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

World Cup Day 3: 'Please God, Give the Goal!'

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). Sweden's Ola Toivonen grimaces during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

By The Associated Press

"PodcastOne Sports Now" co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg examine instant replay through the lens of the most controversial goal in World Cup history - the 1966 "Wembley Goal!" - and suggest the NFL and Major League Baseball should take note of how well the system works in soccer.

More than a half-century later, the words "Wembley Goal" still trigger strong memories in both England and Germany, including ZDF match commentator Oliver Schmidt's recollections of how sad his grandparents became at the mention. London-based Associated Press soccer writer Rob Harris and deputy international sports Chris Lehourites join Litke to help recap and preview the big games at the World Cup.

Also on the show: a recap with Dahlberg and Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson of how Brooks Koepka outlasted the filed over a very tough Shinnecock layout to defend his U.S. Open golf title. On the menu: When in doubt, order French fries.

