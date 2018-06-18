Mickey: A few days with lower rain chances

We may see a few days of slightly drier weather today through maybe Wednesday, although Wednesday looks a little iffy, lol. It is expected to be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low to mid-70s. But our rain chances stand at about 30 percent for the next three days.

The percentages pick up again for Thursday through the weekend, where we are up to 40 to 50 percent.

Highs for those days remain in the low 90s and lows in the low to mid-70s.

The official start to Summer, 2018 is Thursday. Yeah, whatever...it's hot. Like we really needed a calendar to tell us it is.

Have a great Monday and hopefully you can dodge those showers at the pool for a few days.

