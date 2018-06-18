Fire officials: 1 person killed in Birmingham blaze

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a fire has claimed a person's life in east Birmingham.

Al.com reports that fire crews responded to the blaze around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said a passerby spotted flames and called 911.

Birmingham Fire Capt. Harold Watson said one victim was found inside the home. Investigators didn't immediately know the gender, race or age of the victim.

The cause of the fire had not been determined early Monday.

