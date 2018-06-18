Germany will fail 2020 climate goals, now eyes 2030 target - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Germany will fail 2020 climate goals, now eyes 2030 target

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). In this Tuesday, June 5, 2018 photo, steam rises in the air from the brown coal power plant Schwarze Pumpe in the Lusatia, (Lausitz) area in Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). In this Tuesday, June 5, 2018 photo, steam rises in the air from the brown coal power plant Schwarze Pumpe in the Lusatia, (Lausitz) area in Germany.

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's environment minister says the country will likely miss its target of cutting carbon emissions by 2020, an embarrassment for a government that wants to lead the charge on limiting climate change.

Minister Svenja Schulze said Monday the goal of cutting carbon emissions by 40 percent compared to 1990 by 2020 probably won't be achieved. Government estimates are for a cut of 32 percent at best.

Schulze said Europe's biggest economy is now eyeing its next milestone - a cut of 55 percent by 2030 - but this requires efforts by all sectors, including ending the use of coal for electricity and sharp emissions cuts in the transport sector.

She spoke in Berlin at a preparatory meeting of governments ahead of this year's global climate summit in Katowice, Poland.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawsuit over white nationalist's Twitter ban clears hurdle

    Lawsuit over white nationalist's Twitter ban clears hurdle

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:48:27 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:32:37 GMT
    A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.More >>
    A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.More >>

  • California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:38:55 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:31:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee ...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee ...

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

    More >>

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

    More >>

  • State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:48:53 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:31:25 GMT
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly