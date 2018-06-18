EU extends restrictions on business in Crimean Peninsula - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

EU extends restrictions on business in Crimean Peninsula

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union said Monday it has extended restrictions on doing business with companies or officials in Ukraine's Crimea region and the city of Sevastopol for a year over Russia's annexation of the peninsula.

EU headquarters said in a statement that the measures, which include bans on importing products and real estate purchases, were extended until June 23, 2019.

The restrictions also bar European investment in Crimea or Sevastopol and operating any tourism services there. The export of some goods and technologies that could be used for transport, telecommunications or in the energy sector - particularly oil, gas or mineral exploration - are prohibited as well.

The measures form part of a package of sanctions imposed against Russia after it annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, and refuses to recognize Moscow's authority there. Asset freezes and travel bans also have been enforced against some Crimea officials.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the EU extended restrictions on doing business in the Crimean Peninsula because of Russia's annexation, but didn't extend existing sanctions on Russia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:29:36 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:20:35 GMT
    (Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.(Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>

  • Prosecutor: Mobster afraid nightclub owner would rat him out

    Prosecutor: Mobster afraid nightclub owner would rat him out

    Sunday, June 17 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 02:40:02 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:15:00 GMT
    (FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...
    Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.More >>
    Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.More >>

  • Experts say auto tariffs would raise prices, cost jobs

    Experts say auto tariffs would raise prices, cost jobs

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:10:27 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:14:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...
    Experts say Trump's threatened auto tariffs would raise prices, cut sales and would bring industry layoffs.More >>
    Experts say Trump's threatened auto tariffs would raise prices, cut sales and would bring industry layoffs.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly