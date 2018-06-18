Compulsive video-game playing now new mental health problem - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Compulsive video-game playing now new mental health problem

By JAMEY KEATEN and MARIA CHENG
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) - The World Health Organization says compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition - a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will "serve a public health purpose for countries to be better prepared to identify this issue."

Dr. Shekhar Saxena, director of WHO's department for mental health, said WHO accepted the proposal that Gaming Disorder should be listed as a new problem based on scientific evidence, in addition to "the need and the demand for treatment in many parts of the world."

Dr. Joan Harvey, a spokeswoman for the British Psychological Society, warned that the new designation might cause unnecessary concern among parents and said only a minority of gamers would be affected.

Others welcomed the move, saying it was critical to identify video game addicts quickly because they are usually teenagers or young adults who don't seek help themselves.

"We come across parents who are distraught, not only because they're seeing their child drop out of school, but because they're seeing an entire family structure fall apart," said Dr. Henrietta Bowden-Jones, a spokeswoman for behavioral addictions at Britain's Royal College of Psychiatrists. She was not connected to WHO's decision.

Bowden-Jones said gaming addictions were usually best treated with psychological therapies but that some medicines might also work.

Dr. Mark Griffiths, who has been researching the concept of video gaming disorder for 30 years, said the new classification would help legitimize the problem and strengthen treatment strategies.

"Video gaming is like a non-financial kind of gambling from a psychological point of view," said Griffiths, a distinguished professor of behavioral addiction at Nottingham Trent University. "Gamblers use money as a way of keeping score whereas gamers use points."

He guessed that the percentage of video game players with a compulsive problem was likely to be extremely small - much less than 1 percent - and that many such people would likely have other underlying problems, like depression, bipolar disorder or autism.

___

Cheng reported from London.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hundreds of children wait in Border Patrol facility in Texas

    Hundreds of children wait in Border Patrol facility in Texas

    Sunday, June 17 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-06-17 19:40:11 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 10:50:32 GMT
    Nearly 2,000 children have been taken from their parents since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the policy. (Source: CNN)Nearly 2,000 children have been taken from their parents since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the policy. (Source: CNN)

    Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.

    More >>

    Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.

    More >>

  • 5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

    5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

    Sunday, June 17 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:39:41 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 10:50:13 GMT
    A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.More >>
    A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.More >>

  • Lawsuit over white nationalist's Twitter ban clears hurdle

    Lawsuit over white nationalist's Twitter ban clears hurdle

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:48:27 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-18 10:33:40 GMT
    A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.More >>
    A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly