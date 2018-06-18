Man shot, killed while changing a tire identified

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed at a gas station in west Birmingham while changing a tire.

Denorris Rishard Barnes, 30, was shot around 3 a.m. as he and two other men were changing a tire in the 1800 block of Bessemer Road, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Police say the suspect drove away from the scene.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.