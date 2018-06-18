1 dead at shooting at Birmingham gas station - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

1 dead at shooting at Birmingham gas station

(Source: RAYCOM Images) (Source: RAYCOM Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in west Birmingham. 

The victim was shot around 3 a.m. as he and two other men were changing a tire in the 1800 block of Bessemer Road, according to the Birmingham Police Department. 

Police say the suspect drove away from the scene. 

This story is developing.  

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly