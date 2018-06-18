In DC primary, minimum wage is the main topic of discussion - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

In DC primary, minimum wage is the main topic of discussion

(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018, file photo, the sun peaks over the horizon next to the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial at daybreak along the Potomac River in Washington. Washington's primary is on Tuesday,... (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018, file photo, the sun peaks over the horizon next to the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial at daybreak along the Potomac River in Washington. Washington's primary is on Tuesday,...

By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The mayor and congressional delegate may top the ballot in Washington, D.C.'s primary on Tuesday, but the real drama for voters has to do with waiters, waitresses, bartenders and busboys.

Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to glide through to the nomination with no significant opposition, and the majority of incumbents on the D.C. Council are predicted to secure the Democratic nomination. The same goes for Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington's long-serving non-voting delegate to the House of Representatives.

The actual election in November is even more of a formality in the District of Columbia, where the Republican Party holds little sway.

The greatest question mark surrounds a divisive ballot initiative that would change the way that restaurants and bars pay their tipped employees. Initiative 77 would eliminate the "tipped minimum wage" - the two-tiered system under which restaurant and bar owners pay servers, bartenders and bussers a lower hourly wage with the expectation that they will be compensated with tips from customers.

Currently, these employees can make as little as $3.33 per hour; however, the employer is legally required to make up the difference if the employee's salary plus tips add up to less than the current minimum wage of $12.50 per hour.

The ballot initiative would require employers to pay everyone at least the minimum wage and would incrementally raise that minimum wage up to $15 per hour by 2025. A similar policy was adopted in New York City in 2015.

Proponents of the initiative argue that it would protect employees from unscrupulous owners who refuse to follow the law and match wages to bring earnings up to $12.50 per hour. They also say it would reduce sexual harassment by making servers less dependent on the whims of sometimes-inappropriate customers.

However, the proposal has been opposed by a large percentage of both owners and tipped employees. Owners claim that the financial hit could force many bars and restaurants to close - and those that stay in business would only do so by introducing a new service charge, which would have the effect of eliminating most tipping.

Many servers and bartenders also say they are already guaranteed at least the minimum wage under the current law while retaining the potential to earn far more depending on those tips.

The controversy has played out publicly in the many bars and restaurants of Washington, with signs on the walls and many waiters, waitresses and bartenders wearing pins encouraging citizens to vote "no." While those who oppose the initiative have been particularly vocal in the weeks leading up to the vote, observers say it's difficult to predict exactly how the vote will go.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

    Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:22:04 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:31 AM EDT2018-06-18 07:31:52 GMT
    Animals in the study included lions in Tanzania, otters in Brazil, coyotes in California, wild boars in Poland and tigers in Nepal. (Source: PIxabay)Animals in the study included lions in Tanzania, otters in Brazil, coyotes in California, wild boars in Poland and tigers in Nepal. (Source: PIxabay)

    Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

    More >>

    Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

    More >>

  • 'There was a future': Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

    'There was a future': Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

    Friday, June 15 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 05:48:15 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:31 AM EDT2018-06-18 07:31:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...(AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.More >>

  • Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

    Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:19:01 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:31 AM EDT2018-06-18 07:31:36 GMT

    Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

    More >>

    Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly