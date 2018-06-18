Update: Victim in Birmingham house fire identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Update: Victim in Birmingham house fire identified

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A man who died in a house fire in east Birmingham Sunday night has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Jordan Michael Finley died in the fire at a home in the 1600 block of Brewster Road. He was 35.

It is unknown how the fire started.

We will provide more details when they are available.

