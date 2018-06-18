Update: Victim in Birmingham house fire identified

A man who died in a house fire in east Birmingham Sunday night has been identified.More >>
A man who died in a house fire in east Birmingham Sunday night has been identified.More >>
WBRC would like to let you know about some programming changes this week.More >>
WBRC would like to let you know about some programming changes this week.More >>
We are seeing cloud cover this morning into west Alabama, with some scattered light rainfall into Mississippi.More >>
We are seeing cloud cover this morning into west Alabama, with some scattered light rainfall into Mississippi.More >>
A theft suspect has been captured in Chilton County following a manhunt.More >>
A theft suspect has been captured in Chilton County following a manhunt.More >>
A Father's Day theft at Pepper Place has business owners upset. The owner of Charlie Thigpen's Garden gallery said someone stole from her business early Sunday.More >>
A Father's Day theft at Pepper Place has business owners upset. The owner of Charlie Thigpen's Garden gallery said someone stole from her business early Sunday.More >>